How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Ryan Feltner, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 240 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .456 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .256 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (870 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.211).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller (10-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Miller enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miller is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 20 outings this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Kyle Harrison
|9/22/2023
|Giants
|L 5-1
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Sean Manaea
|9/23/2023
|Giants
|W 7-0
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|John Brebbia
|9/24/2023
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Ryan Walker
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-1
|Away
|Caleb Ferguson
|Chase Anderson
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Ryan Feltner
|9/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Noah Davis
|9/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Chris Flexen
|9/29/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|-
|9/30/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|-
|10/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Logan Webb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.