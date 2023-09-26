Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Ryan Feltner, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 240 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .256 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (870 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller (10-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Miller enters this outing with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 20 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants L 5-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants W 7-0 Home Clayton Kershaw John Brebbia 9/24/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Lance Lynn Ryan Walker 9/26/2023 Rockies L 4-1 Away Caleb Ferguson Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Ryan Feltner 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants - Away Lance Lynn - 9/30/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw - 10/1/2023 Giants - Away Bobby Miller Logan Webb

