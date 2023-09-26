Dodgers vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET. J.D. Martinez and Nolan Jones have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 12.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-250
|+200
|12.5
|-105
|-115
|-2.5
|-120
|+100
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. In three straight games, Los Angeles and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.8 runs.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have compiled an 80-47 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a record of 16-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- Los Angeles has played in 154 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-58-10).
- The Dodgers have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 12-9-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|53-28
|43-31
|24-22
|71-37
|70-36
|25-23
