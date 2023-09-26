The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at 3:10 PM ET. J.D. Martinez and Nolan Jones have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 12.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 12.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -120 +100

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. In three straight games, Los Angeles and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.8 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have compiled an 80-47 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 16-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Los Angeles has played in 154 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-58-10).

The Dodgers have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 12-9-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 43-31 24-22 71-37 70-36 25-23

