Dodgers vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ryan Feltner gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
The Rockies are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-250). Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at -115 odds). The matchup's over/under is set at 11.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-250
|+200
|11.5
|-105
|-115
|-2.5
|-115
|-105
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 1-7-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover. Los Angeles' past four games have gone under the total, and the average total in that stretch was 9.6.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have gone 80-48 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 71.4% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-59-10).
- The Dodgers are 12-10-0 ATS this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|53-28
|43-32
|24-23
|71-37
|70-37
|25-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.