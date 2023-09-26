Ryan Feltner gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-250). Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at -115 odds). The matchup's over/under is set at 11.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 11.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -115 -105

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 1-7-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover. Los Angeles' past four games have gone under the total, and the average total in that stretch was 9.6.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 80-48 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 71.4% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-59-10).

The Dodgers are 12-10-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-28 43-32 24-23 71-37 70-37 25-23

