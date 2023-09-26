Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) and the Colorado Rockies (56-99) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 3:10 PM on September 26.

The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (10-4) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-6).

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 127 games this season and won 80 (63%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 16-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 869 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule