Dodgers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) and the Colorado Rockies (56-99) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 3:10 PM on September 26.
The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (10-4) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-6).
Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 127 games this season and won 80 (63%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 16-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 869 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson
|September 21
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison
|September 22
|Giants
|L 5-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|W 7-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs John Brebbia
|September 24
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Lance Lynn vs Ryan Walker
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs TBA
|September 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis
|September 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Chris Flexen
|September 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs TBA
|September 30
|@ Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs TBA
