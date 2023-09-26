David Peralta vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.111 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 126 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
- In 5.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has driven in a run in 36 games this season (28.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season (39 of 126), with two or more runs four times (3.2%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.256
|AVG
|.260
|.289
|OBP
|.297
|.411
|SLG
|.349
|16
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|25
|35/8
|K/BB
|35/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.64 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.