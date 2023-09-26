The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.111 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 126 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.

In 5.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has driven in a run in 36 games this season (28.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season (39 of 126), with two or more runs four times (3.2%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .256 AVG .260 .289 OBP .297 .411 SLG .349 16 XBH 14 6 HR 1 27 RBI 25 35/8 K/BB 35/11 1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings