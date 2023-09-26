The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.111 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 126 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
  • In 5.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in 36 games this season (28.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season (39 of 126), with two or more runs four times (3.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 62
.256 AVG .260
.289 OBP .297
.411 SLG .349
16 XBH 14
6 HR 1
27 RBI 25
35/8 K/BB 35/11
1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.64 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.