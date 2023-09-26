Chris Taylor vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .237.
- In 59 of 109 games this season (54.1%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (12.8%).
- In 12.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.3% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|56
|.256
|AVG
|.218
|.337
|OBP
|.310
|.419
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|32
|58/19
|K/BB
|60/20
|9
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.64 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner (2-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
