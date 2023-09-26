The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .237.

In 59 of 109 games this season (54.1%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (12.8%).

In 12.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.3% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .256 AVG .218 .337 OBP .310 .419 SLG .436 15 XBH 16 5 HR 10 22 RBI 32 58/19 K/BB 60/20 9 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings