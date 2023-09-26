As of September 26 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven Chargers games last season hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last year and 5-4 on the road.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 receptions for 722 yards.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks amassed 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +3500 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

