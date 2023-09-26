After hitting .217 with a double, a triple and two walks in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .256.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
  • He has homered in six games this year (4.4%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 45
.232 AVG .207
.254 OBP .240
.391 SLG .259
7 XBH 6
2 HR 1
8 RBI 17
11/2 K/BB 44/8
1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
