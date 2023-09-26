Amed Rosario vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After hitting .217 with a double, a triple and two walks in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .256.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has homered in six games this year (4.4%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|45
|.232
|AVG
|.207
|.254
|OBP
|.240
|.391
|SLG
|.259
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|17
|11/2
|K/BB
|44/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (222 total, 1.4 per game).
- Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.