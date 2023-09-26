After hitting .217 with a double, a triple and two walks in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks while batting .256.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 84 games this season (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has homered in six games this year (4.4%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 45 .232 AVG .207 .254 OBP .240 .391 SLG .259 7 XBH 6 2 HR 1 8 RBI 17 11/2 K/BB 44/8 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings