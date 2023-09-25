Van Jefferson will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Jefferson has caught five passes on nine targets for 33 yards. He averages 16.5 yards per game.

Jefferson vs. the Bengals

Jefferson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 23 REC YPG / REC TD No player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

Three players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The Bengals give up 190.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up three this season (1.5 per game).

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

After two attempts, Jefferson will be aiming to hit the over on a receiving yards over/under for the first time this year.

Jefferson has been targeted on nine of his team's 93 passing attempts this season (9.7% target share).

He has 33 receiving yards on nine targets to rank 142nd in league play with 3.7 yards per target.

Having played two games this season, Jefferson has not had a TD reception.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

