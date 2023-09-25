Los Angeles Rams receiver Tyler Higbee has a difficult matchup in Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 190.5 per game.

Higbee has put together a 61-yard year thus} far (30.5 yards per game), reeling in six passes out of 10 targets.

Higbee vs. the Bengals

Higbee vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Higbee will square off against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals give up 190.5 passing yards per game.

The Bengals' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with three passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Higbee Receiving Insights

Higbee has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Higbee has 10.8% of his team's target share (10 targets on 93 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (98th in league play), averaging 61 yards on 10 passes thrown his way.

Having played two games this year, Higbee has not tallied a TD reception.

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

