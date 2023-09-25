Tutu Atwell Week 3 Preview vs. the Bengals
Tutu Atwell will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.
Atwell's 13 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 196 yards (to average 98 per game).
Atwell vs. the Bengals
- Atwell vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games
- Cincinnati has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.
- The Bengals have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.
- No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.
- Atwell will square off against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals concede 190.5 passing yards per contest.
- The Bengals' defense is ranked 11th in the NFL with three passing TDs allowed so far this year.
Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Bengals
- Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)
Atwell Receiving Insights
- Atwell has received 18.3% of his team's 93 passing attempts this season (17 targets).
- He has 196 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 15th in league play with 11.5 yards per target.
- Atwell does not have a TD reception this season in two games.
Atwell's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. 49ers
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
