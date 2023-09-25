Tutu Atwell will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Atwell's 13 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 196 yards (to average 98 per game).

Atwell vs. the Bengals

Atwell vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have surrendered a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

Atwell will square off against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals concede 190.5 passing yards per contest.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 11th in the NFL with three passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell has received 18.3% of his team's 93 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He has 196 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 15th in league play with 11.5 yards per target.

Atwell does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

