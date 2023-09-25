Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 25.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Seahawks games went over the point total.
- Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game offensively last season (13th in NFL), and it gave up 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.
- At home last year, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.
- Seattle had three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- In addition, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).
- Also, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).
- In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|W 37-27
|+30000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1400
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+550
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
