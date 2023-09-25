The Seattle Seahawks have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 25.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Seahawks games went over the point total.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game offensively last season (13th in NFL), and it gave up 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

At home last year, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Seattle had three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

In addition, Smith rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Also, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2200 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +30000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +12500 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +2500 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +2200 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1400 10 November 12 Commanders - +12500 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +550 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +550 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600 17 December 31 Steelers - +3500 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.