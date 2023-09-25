The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, September 25, 2023 versus the Los Angeles Rams (1-1). The point total has been set at 44.

The betting trends and insights for the Bengals can be found in this article before they meet the Rams. As the Rams prepare for this matchup against the Bengals, check out their betting insights and trends.

Rams vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-3) 44 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3) 43.5 -154 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: ESPN

Rams vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Los Angeles had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Rams had an ATS record of 4-3-1.

Out of 17 Los Angeles games last year, six hit the over.

Against the spread, Cincinnati went 12-2-1 last season.

As 3-point favorites or greater, the Bengals went 9-3-1 against the spread last season.

Out of 16 Cincinnati games last season, six went over the total.

