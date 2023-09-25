The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Bengals and Rams betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Monday's matchup.

Rams vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2.5 43.5 -150 +125

Rams vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams combined with their opponent to score more than 43.5 points in six of 17 games last season.

Los Angeles had a 42.3-point average over/under in its contests last year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Rams posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the Rams were the underdog 11 times and won two of those games.

Los Angeles was 2-6 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals games last season went over this contest's total of 43.5 points seven times.

Cincinnati had an average point total of 44.8 in its contests last season, 1.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Bengals covered the spread 12 times in 16 games last year.

The Bengals were favored on the moneyline 14 total times last season. They went 11-3 in those games.

Cincinnati went 11-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (84.6%).

Bengals vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bengals 26.1 8 20.1 5 44.8 7 Rams 18.1 27 22.6 21 42.3 6

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.1 24.1 ATS Record 6-10-1 4-5-0 2-5-1 Over/Under Record 6-10-1 5-4-0 1-6-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-2 0-7

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 46.1 43.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26.3 23.8 ATS Record 12-2-1 5-1-1 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-1 3-4-0 3-5-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-3 5-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

