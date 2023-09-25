The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Rams

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Rams Insights (2022)

Last season the Rams scored just two fewer points per game (18.1) than the Bengals gave up (20.1).

The Rams collected 55.2 fewer yards per game (280.5) than the Bengals allowed per outing (335.7) last season.

Los Angeles rushed for 97.7 yards per game last year, just 8.9 fewer yards than the 106.6 Cincinnati allowed per contest.

The Rams had 23 giveaways last year, while the Bengals had 24 takeaways.

Rams Away Performance (2022)

In road games a season ago, the Rams put up 13.8 points per game and gave up 22.4. That's less than they scored (18.1) and allowed (22.6) overall.

On the road, the Rams racked up 254.8 yards per game and gave up 369.1. That was less than they gained overall (280.5), but more than they allowed (341.1).

Los Angeles' average yards passing in away games (145.6) was lower than its overall average (182.8). And its average yards conceded in road games (251.5) was higher than overall (226).

On the road, the Rams accumulated 109.1 rushing yards per game and gave up 117.6. That was more than they gained (97.7) and allowed (115.1) overall.

On the road last year, the Rams converted 33.7% of third downs and allowed 39.6% to be converted by their opponent. That was less than they converted (39.3%) and allowed (40.4%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Seattle W 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 San Francisco L 30-23 FOX 9/25/2023 at Cincinnati - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Indianapolis - FOX 10/8/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 10/15/2023 Arizona - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.