The Los Angeles Rams' (1-1) injury report heading into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) currently includes five players on it. The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM on Monday, September 25 from Paycor Stadium.

The Rams are coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 30-23.

The Bengals enter this matchup following a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent outing.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joseph Noteboom OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Decobie Durant DB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Jonah Williams DE Back Limited Participation In Practice Puka Nacua WR Oblique Questionable Brian Allen OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Burrow QB Calf Questionable Irvin Smith Jr. TE Hamstring Doubtful Nick Scott S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Joseph Ossai DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tycen Anderson S Calf Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 3 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rams Season Insights (2022)

The Rams ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but they played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

Los Angeles ranked 26th in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) last season.

The Rams totaled 182.8 passing yards per game offensively last season (27th in NFL), and they surrendered 226 passing yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

Los Angeles averaged 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 13th, surrendering 115.1 rushing yards per contest.

The Rams ranked 16th in the NFL with a -1 turnover margin last season after forcing 22 turnovers (17th in the NFL) and committing 23 (17th in the NFL).

Rams vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-1.5)

Bengals (-1.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-130), Rams (+110)

Bengals (-130), Rams (+110) Total: 43.5 points

