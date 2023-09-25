Rams vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 3
The Los Angeles Rams' (1-1) injury report heading into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) currently includes five players on it. The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM on Monday, September 25 from Paycor Stadium.
The Rams are coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 30-23.
The Bengals enter this matchup following a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent outing.
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Decobie Durant
|DB
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jonah Williams
|DE
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|TE
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Nick Scott
|S
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joseph Ossai
|DE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 3 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rams Season Insights (2022)
- The Rams ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but they played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.
- Los Angeles ranked 26th in scoring offense (18.1 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) last season.
- The Rams totaled 182.8 passing yards per game offensively last season (27th in NFL), and they surrendered 226 passing yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Los Angeles averaged 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 13th, surrendering 115.1 rushing yards per contest.
- The Rams ranked 16th in the NFL with a -1 turnover margin last season after forcing 22 turnovers (17th in the NFL) and committing 23 (17th in the NFL).
Rams vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-130), Rams (+110)
- Total: 43.5 points
