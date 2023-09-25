At +8000 as of September 25, the Los Angeles Rams aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Rams won only one game on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC West, the Rams won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games last year.

In addition, Stafford rushed for 9 yards and one TD.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

In the Ravens' passing game a season ago, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).

Van Jefferson had 24 receptions for 369 yards (36.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 10 games.

As a key defensive contributor, John Johnson collected 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +550 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +2500 4 October 1 @ Colts - +12500 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +3500 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +3500 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2200 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1400 15 December 17 Commanders - +12500 16 December 21 Saints - +3500 17 December 31 @ Giants - +12500 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +550

