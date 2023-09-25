At Paycor Stadium on Monday, September 25, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The Rams should win, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Bengals put up 360.5 yards per game offensively last year (eighth in NFL), and they allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball. While the Rams ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, they were slightly less successful on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Rams vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (+1.5) Toss Up (43.5) Rams 22, Bengals 21

Place your bets on the Bengals-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rams Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Rams.

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last year.

The Rams had an ATS record of 4-6-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year.

Los Angeles games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 1.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Rams games last season (42.3).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season, the Bengals had an ATS record of 9-3-1.

Cincinnati games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

The point total average for Bengals games last season was 44.8, 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams vs. Bengals 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 26.1 20.1 28.7 18 24.1 21.8 Los Angeles 18.1 22.6 21.9 22.8 13.8 22.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.