The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) will meet the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Bengals match up with the Rams. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Rams vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Rams were leading after the first quarter in eight games, were behind after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in one game last season.

Offensively, the Rams averaged 4.8 points in the first quarter (12th-ranked) last year. They gave up 3.8 points on average in the first quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Bengals were winning after the first quarter in nine games, were behind after the first quarter in three games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

Cincinnati averaged 6.3 points scored in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 2.8 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Rams outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In the second quarter last season, the Rams averaged 6.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.1 points on defense.

The Bengals won the second quarter five times, lost nine times, and tied two times in 16 games last year.

Cincinnati averaged 8.3 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 8.4 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Rams won the third quarter six times, lost nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Rams' offense averaged 3.1 points in the third quarter last season. On defense, they gave up 4.6 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 16 games last year, the Bengals won the third quarter eight times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up three times.

In the third quarter last year, Cincinnati averaged 5.7 points scored on offense (sixth-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 4.1 points (14th-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Rams outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games last season, were outscored in that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Rams' offense averaged 4.8 points in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, they gave up 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

Last season, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Bengals scored an average of 6.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.2 points on defense.

Rams vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Rams were leading after the first half in nine games last season, trailed after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Rams' offense averaged 11.6 points in the first half last year. Defensively, they gave up 9.9 points on average in the first half.

At the completion of the first half, the Bengals had the lead nine times (8-1 in those games) last season, were losing five times (3-2), and were knotted up two times (1-1).

Cincinnati averaged 14.6 points on offense in the first half last year and surrendered an average of 11.3 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Rams won the second half in six games last season (4-2 record in those games), and were outscored in the second half in 11 games (1-10).

The Rams' offense averaged 7.8 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 11.2 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring last season, the Bengals won the second half in 10 games and lost the second half in six games.

In the second half last season, Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points on offense. It surrendered an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half.

