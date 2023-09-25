Puka Nacua did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 3. All of Nacua's stats can be found below.

Entering Week 3, Nacua has 25 receptions for 266 yards -- 10.6 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 35 occasions.

Puka Nacua Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Oblique

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Rams.

Rams vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Nacua 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 25 266 99 0 10.6

Nacua Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0

