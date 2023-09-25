Will Puka Nacua Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Puka Nacua did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 3. All of Nacua's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 3, Nacua has 25 receptions for 266 yards -- 10.6 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 35 occasions.
Puka Nacua Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Oblique
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Rams.
Rams vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: September 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Nacua 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|25
|266
|99
|0
|10.6
Nacua Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|20
|15
|147
|0
