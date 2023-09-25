Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow in Week 3: Rams vs. Bengals Preview, Stats
Which side has the edge at the QB position when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) square off against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on September 25? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, continue reading.
Rams vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow Matchup
|Matthew Stafford
|2022 Stats
|Joe Burrow
|9
|Games Played
|16
|68.0%
|Completion %
|68.3%
|2,087 (231.9)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|4,475 (279.7)
|10
|Touchdowns
|35
|8
|Interceptions
|12
|9 (1.0)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|257 (16.1)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|5
Bengals Defensive Stats
- Last year, the Bengals ranked fifth in the league with 20.1 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh in total yards allowed with 335.7 given up per game.
- When it came to stopping the pass, Cincinnati's D was 16th in the NFL with 3,665 passing yards allowed (229.1 per game) and third with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Bengals' D was very effective last season, as it ranked fifth in the league with 1,706 total rushing yards allowed (106.6 per game).
- Defensively, Cincinnati ranked ninth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.0%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranked 20th at 39.6%.
Rams Defensive Stats
- Last year, the Rams ranked 21st in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (341.1 per game).
- When it came to stopping the pass, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,842) and 14th in passing touchdowns allowed (23).
- Against the run, the Rams ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,956) and 10th in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
- Defensively, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 40.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked first at 44.4%.
