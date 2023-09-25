Which side has the edge at the QB position when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) square off against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium on September 25? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, continue reading.

Rams vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN

Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2022 Stats Joe Burrow 9 Games Played 16 68.0% Completion % 68.3% 2,087 (231.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,475 (279.7) 10 Touchdowns 35 8 Interceptions 12 9 (1.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 257 (16.1) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Bengals Defensive Stats

Last year, the Bengals ranked fifth in the league with 20.1 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh in total yards allowed with 335.7 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Cincinnati's D was 16th in the NFL with 3,665 passing yards allowed (229.1 per game) and third with 17 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bengals' D was very effective last season, as it ranked fifth in the league with 1,706 total rushing yards allowed (106.6 per game).

Defensively, Cincinnati ranked ninth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.0%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranked 20th at 39.6%.

Rams Defensive Stats

Last year, the Rams ranked 21st in the NFL in points allowed (22.6 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (341.1 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,842) and 14th in passing touchdowns allowed (23).

Against the run, the Rams ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,956) and 10th in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 40.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked first at 44.4%.

