Matthew Stafford has a difficult matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bengals give up 190.5 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Stafford has racked up 641 passing yards this year (320.5 per game), including one passing TD and two picks. On seven carries, Stafford has run for 28 yards, and averaging 14 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Stafford and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stafford vs. the Bengals

Stafford vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 283 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 283 PASS YPG / PASS TD Cincinnati has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Bengals have given up two players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up at least two touchdown passes to one quarterback in 2023.

The Bengals have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

Stafford will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals allow 190.5 passing yards per contest.

The Bengals' defense ranks 11th in the league by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (three total passing TDs).

Watch Rams vs Bengals on Fubo!

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Bengals

Passing Yards: 252.5 (-115)

252.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Stafford with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stafford Passing Insights

The Rams have passed 60.0% of the time and run 40.0% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 14th in the NFL.

Stafford has thrown for a touchdown in one of two games this year, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has one touchdown this season (20.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

Stafford accounts for 30.0% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his total 93 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Matthew Stafford Rushing Props vs the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-110)

Stafford Rushing Insights

Stafford has not found paydirt on the ground this season in two games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 34-for-55 / 307 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-38 / 334 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.