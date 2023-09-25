Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has a favorable matchup in Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the most rushing yards in the NFL, 192 per game.

As part of the rushing attack, Williams has carried the ball 29 times for a team-best 104 yards (52 ypg) and has three rushing TDs. In the receiving game, Williams has amassed six catches for 50 yards (25 ypg) and one score.

Williams vs. the Bengals

Williams vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games The Bengals have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Bengals have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The run defense of the Bengals is giving up 192 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks last in the NFL.

Opponents of the Bengals have put up two touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Bengals' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Kyren Williams Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Williams Rushing Insights

The Rams pass on 60.0% of their plays and run on 40.0%. They are 23rd in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 29 of his team's 62 total rushing attempts this season (46.8%).

Williams has rushing touchdowns in all two games this year, including multiple TDs once.

He has scored four of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (80.0%).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (71.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kyren Williams Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams has received 12.9% of his team's 93 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has 50 receiving yards on 12 targets to rank 133rd in league play with 4.2 yards per target.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With two red zone targets, Williams has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's six red zone pass attempts.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 14 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD 10 TAR / 6 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 52 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

