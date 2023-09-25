Will Demarcus Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3?
Should you wager on Demarcus Robinson getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)
- Last season Robinson saw 75 targets and converted them into 48 receptions for 458 yards and two TDs (28.6 yards per game).
- Robinson had a receiving touchdown in two of 16 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.
Demarcus Robinson Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|2
|1
|12
|1
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|8
|6
|64
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|4
|1
|12
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|9
|9
|128
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|4
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|8
|7
|41
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|6
|5
|52
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|6
|6
|29
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Week 17
|Steelers
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|9
|2
|24
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|3
|2
|49
|1
Rep Demarcus Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.