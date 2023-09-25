Right now the Los Angeles Chargers are 10th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.

Los Angeles averaged 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it allowed 346.1 yards per game (20th) on defense.

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers won only twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

In addition, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks amassed 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1000 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +40000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +15000 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +3500 12 November 26 Ravens - +1400 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +8000 14 December 10 Broncos - +20000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +15000 16 December 23 Bills - +1000 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +20000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.