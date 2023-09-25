Los Angeles Rams receiver Ben Skowronek has a difficult matchup in Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 190.5 per game.

Skowronek has a 10-yard campaign on one catch so far. He has been targeted on three occasions, and averages 5 yards.

Skowronek vs. the Bengals

Skowronek vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati's defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Bengals is conceding 190.5 yards per game this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Bengals' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with three passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Ben Skowronek Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Skowronek Receiving Insights

In one game this year, Skowronek has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Skowronek has been targeted on three of his team's 93 passing attempts this season (3.2% target share).

He has racked up 3.3 yards per target (10 yards on three targets).

Skowronek, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Skowronek's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

