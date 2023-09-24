The Minnesota Vikings (0-2) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Vikings vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 28 - Los Angeles 27

Minnesota 28 - Los Angeles 27 Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 54.1%.

The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were the moneyline favorite last season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, Minnesota went 12-1 (92.3%).

The Chargers were underdogs in six games last season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Los Angeles entered six games last season as the underdog by -102 or more and were 1-5 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1)



Minnesota (-1) The Vikings' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.

Minnesota had an ATS record of 6-7 as favorites of 1 point or greater last year.

The Chargers had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

As 1-point underdogs or greater, Los Angeles went 5-1 against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54)



Over (54) The two teams averaged a combined 6.1 fewer points per game (47.9) a season ago than this game's total of 54 points.

The Vikings and the Chargers saw their opponents average a combined 6.3 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 54 set for this matchup.

Last season, 11 of the Vikings' games went over the point total.

In Chargers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

