Seahawks vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
The Carolina Panthers (0-2) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 as 6-point underdogs. This contest has a listed total of 42 points.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Seahawks can be found below before they meet the Panthers. The betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be found in this article before they take on the Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-6)
|42
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-6)
|42
|-255
|+210
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Seattle vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: CBS
Seahawks vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- Seattle was 7-10-0 against the spread last season.
- The Seahawks were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites last season.
- There were eight Seattle games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.
- Against the spread, Carolina was 8-8-0 last year.
- The Panthers covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6 points or more last season (in five opportunities).
- There were eight Carolina games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.
