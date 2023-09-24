The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) host the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Panthers can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 5.5 42 -250 +200

Seahawks vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks and their opponents scored more than 42 points in nine of 17 games last season.

The average total in Seattle's contests last season was 45.4, 3.4 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Seahawks' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.

The Seahawks won three of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (50%).

Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games last season, and it won both.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina played eight games last season that ended with a combined score over 42 points.

Carolina's outings last year had a 41.2-point average over/under, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Panthers beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

Last season, the Panthers were the underdog 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

Carolina had a record of 1-4 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Seahawks 23.9 9 23.6 25 45.4 9 Panthers 20.4 20 22.0 19 41.2 8

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.2 25.8 ATS Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-6-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5 3-1 3-4

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.4 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22.0 24.1 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-4-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-4 0-3 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-6 5-1 2-5

