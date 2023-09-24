Entering their Sunday, September 24 game against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Lumen Field, which kicks at 4:05 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are dealing with 18 players on the injury report.

The Seahawks head into this matchup following a 37-31 win over the Detroit Lions in their most recent outing.

The Panthers' last game was a 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status DeeJay Dallas RB Illness Questionable Charles Cross OT Toe Out Phil Haynes OG Calf Questionable Evan Brown C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Devin Bush Jr. LB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Quandre Diggs FS Hamstring Questionable Tariq Woolen CB Chest Doubtful Will Dissly TE Shoulder Doubtful Noah Fant TE Ribs Full Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Ribs Questionable Boye Mafe LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jarran Reed DE Groin Questionable Coby Bryant CB Toe Out Julian Love S Hamstring Questionable Jordyn Brooks LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable Damien Lewis OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Derick Hall LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Chandler Wooten LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brian Burns OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Justin Houston OLB Calf Questionable Amare Barno OLB Thigh Full Participation In Practice Bryce Young QB Ankle Out

Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: CBS

CBS

Seahawks Season Insights (2022)

The Seahawks ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last season.

Seattle averaged 23.9 points per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it gave up 23.6 points per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks put up 231.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (11th in the NFL), and they ranked 13th on the other side of the ball with 211.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranked third-worst in the NFL (150.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Seattle had more success offensively, ranking 18th in the NFL by putting up 120.1 rushing yards per game.

With 25 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Seahawks (+2) had the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-5)

Seahawks (-5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-225), Panthers (+185)

Seahawks (-225), Panthers (+185) Total: 42 points

