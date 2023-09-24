Based on our computer model, the Seattle Seahawks will beat the Carolina Panthers when they square off at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24 (at 4:05 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Seahawks totaled 23.9 points per game on offense last year (ninth in NFL), and they allowed 23.6 points per game (25th) on the other side of the ball. The Panthers ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but they played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per contest.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Panthers (+5.5) Over (42) Seahawks 24, Panthers 21

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seahawks a 71.4% chance to win.

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Seahawks were favored by 5.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Seattle games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

The point total average for Seahawks games last season was 45.4, 3.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 33.3% chance to win.

Carolina put together an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers covered the spread twice last season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

A total of eight of Carolina games last season went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 0.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Panthers games last season (41.2).

Seahawks vs. Panthers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 23.9 23.6 22.1 19.8 26 27.9 Carolina 20.4 22 22.1 19.8 18.5 24.5

