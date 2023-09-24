The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) square off against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Seahawks vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Seattle 24 - Carolina 21

Seattle 24 - Carolina 21 The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Seahawks a 68.6% chance to win.

The Seahawks won three of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (50%).

Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

The Panthers were underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Carolina entered five games last season as the underdog by +180 or more and were 1-4 in those contests.

Who will win? The Seahawks or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Carolina (+4.5)



Carolina (+4.5) Against the spread, the Seahawks were 7-10-0 last season.

Seattle failed to notch a win ATS (0-2) as at least 4.5-point favorites last season.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 9-8-0 last season.

As 4.5-point underdogs or greater, Carolina had two wins ATS (2-3) last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) The two teams averaged a combined 1.8 more points per game (44.3) a season ago than this game's total of 42.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 3.1 more points per game last season (45.6) than this matchup's over/under of 42.5 points.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

Last year, eight Panthers games hit the over.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 220.0 3 13.0 0

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 149.5 2 25.5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.