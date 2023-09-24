Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:18 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- Rams games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).
- Last season the Rams won just one game on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.
- Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.
- The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Rams Impact Players
- In nine games last year, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.
- Stafford also rushed for 9 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, catching 72 balls for 620 yards (38.8 per game).
- Demarcus Robinson had 48 receptions for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Ravens.
- In the passing game, Van Jefferson scored three TDs, hauling in 24 balls for 369 yards (36.9 per game).
- John Johnson totaled one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year for the Browns.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+600
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
