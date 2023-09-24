The Los Angeles Rams right now have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Rams games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Rams won just one game on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In nine games last year, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Stafford also rushed for 9 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, catching 72 balls for 620 yards (38.8 per game).

Demarcus Robinson had 48 receptions for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Ravens.

In the passing game, Van Jefferson scored three TDs, hauling in 24 balls for 369 yards (36.9 per game).

John Johnson totaled one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year for the Browns.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +600 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +2000 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +750 6 October 15 Cardinals - +100000 7 October 22 Steelers - +4000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +800 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +100000 13 December 3 Browns - +4000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1200 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +2800 17 December 31 @ Giants - +10000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +600

