Raiders vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, September 24, 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) are favored by just 2.5 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1). This game has an over/under of 43.
Before the Raiders play the Steelers, check out their betting insights and trends. Before the Steelers take on the Raiders, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-2.5)
|43
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-2.5)
|43
|-146
|+124
Other Week 3 Odds
Las Vegas vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- Las Vegas' record against the spread last season was 8-9-0.
- The Raiders went 4-4 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or more last year.
- In 17 Las Vegas games last season, nine went over the total.
- Pittsburgh covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.
- The Steelers covered the spread five times last season (5-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- There were seven Pittsburgh games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
