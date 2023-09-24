The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Raiders Insights (2022)

The Raiders put up just 2.8 more points per game (23.2) than the Steelers gave up (20.4) last year.

The Raiders racked up 22.1 more yards per game (352.5) than the Steelers gave up per contest (330.4) last season.

Las Vegas rushed for 121.1 yards per game last season, 13 more than the 108.1 Pittsburgh allowed per outing.

Last season the Raiders had 21 turnovers, two fewer than the Steelers had takeaways (23).

Raiders Home Performance (2022)

At home, the Raiders scored 27.1 points per game and gave up 26.1. That's more than they scored (23.2) and allowed (24.6) overall.

The Raiders racked up 363.6 yards per game at home (11.1 more than their overall average), and conceded 379.8 at home (14.2 more than overall).

Las Vegas' average yards passing at home (236.4) was higher than its overall average (231.4). And its average yards conceded at home (234.9) was lower than overall (242.9).

The Raiders racked up 127.3 rushing yards per game at home (6.2 more than their overall average), and gave up 144.9 at home (22.1 more than overall).

The Raiders converted 43.3% of third downs at home (3.4% higher than their overall average), and gave up 38.5% at home (3.2% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Denver W 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 at Buffalo L 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh - NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.