Entering this week's action, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24 at Allegiant Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:20 PM .

The Raiders were beaten by the Buffalo Bills 38-10 in their last outing.

The Steelers are coming off of a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcus Epps S Quad Limited Participation In Practice Divine Deablo LB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Bilal Nichols DT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jakobi Meyers WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Tyree Wilson DE Illness Questionable Christopher Smith S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jakorian Bennett CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gunner Olszewski WR Concussion Out Minkah Fitzpatrick S Chest Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Peterson CB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Damontae Kazee S Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Markus Golden LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Darnell Washington TE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

Raiders Season Insights (2022)

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, the Raiders put up better results offensively, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.

Las Vegas ranked 12th in scoring offense (23.2 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) last year.

With 242.9 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, the Raiders had to rely on their 11th-ranked passing offense (231.4 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Las Vegas compiled 121.1 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 19th on defense with 122.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Raiders forced 13 total turnovers (32nd in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -8, the third-worst in the league.

Raiders vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)

Raiders (-2.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Steelers (+125)

Raiders (-150), Steelers (+125) Total: 43 points

