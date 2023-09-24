Raiders vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 3
Entering this week's action, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24 at Allegiant Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:20 PM .
The Raiders were beaten by the Buffalo Bills 38-10 in their last outing.
The Steelers are coming off of a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Christopher Smith
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Chest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Damontae Kazee
|S
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Markus Golden
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
Raiders Season Insights (2022)
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, the Raiders put up better results offensively, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.
- Las Vegas ranked 12th in scoring offense (23.2 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) last year.
- With 242.9 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, the Raiders had to rely on their 11th-ranked passing offense (231.4 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Las Vegas compiled 121.1 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 19th on defense with 122.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Raiders forced 13 total turnovers (32nd in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -8, the third-worst in the league.
Raiders vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Steelers (+125)
- Total: 43 points
