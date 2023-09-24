Mike Williams was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Williams' stats below.

In the air, Williams has been targeted 18 times, with season stats of 128 yards on 12 receptions (10.7 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for three yards.

Mike Williams Injury Status: FP

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Chargers have no other receiver on the injury list.

Chargers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Williams 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 12 128 56 0 10.7

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 5 4 45 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 8 83 0

