Hawaii High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County This Week
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Maui County, Hawaii this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Other Games in Hawaii This Week
Maui County, Hawaii High School Football Games This Week
Maui High School at King Kekaulike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on September 23
- Location: Pukalani, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maui High School at Lahainaluna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on September 23
- Location: Lahaina, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
