The September 24 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) features a standoff at the QB position, with Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the important numbers below.

Chargers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Justin Herbert vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Justin Herbert 2022 Stats Kirk Cousins 17 Games Played 17 68.2% Completion % 65.9% 4,739 (278.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,547 (267.5) 25 Touchdowns 29 10 Interceptions 14 147 (8.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 97 (5.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Vikings Defensive Stats

Last season, the Vikings had trouble on defense, giving up 25.1 points per game (31st in NFL).

When it came to stopping the pass, Minnesota ranked 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 265.6, and it ranked 14th in passing touchdowns allowed (23).

Against the run, the Vikings gave up 2,093 rushing yards last season, ranking 20th in the league. When it came to rushing TDs allowed, they ranked 23rd in the NFL with 18.

Defensively, Minnesota ranked 21st in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 57.1%. It was 21st in third-down percentage allowed at 38.1%.

Chargers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Chargers surrendered 22.6 points per contest (21st in NFL) and 346.1 total yards per game (20th).

When it came to defending the pass, Los Angeles was one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by surrendering 200.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 6.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Chargers' defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked fifth-to-last in the league with 145.8 rushing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 32nd in the NFL with 5.4 yards allowed per run attempt.

Defensively, Los Angeles ranked 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 39.2%. It was 11th in red-zone percentage allowed at 52.1%.

