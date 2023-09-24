Will Jakobi Meyers Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jakobi Meyers was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Meyers' stats below.
Looking at last year's season stats, Meyers was targeted 96 times and had 67 catches for 804 yards (12.0 per reception) and six TDs, plus two carries for -11 yards.
Jakobi Meyers Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Meyers 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|96
|67
|804
|236
|6
|12.0
Meyers Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|6
|4
|55
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|13
|9
|95
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|8
|7
|111
|1
|Week 6
|@Browns
|4
|4
|60
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|2
|2
|34
|1
|Week 8
|@Jets
|13
|9
|60
|1
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|5
|42
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|6
|4
|52
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|4
|3
|62
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|6
|2
|47
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|7
|6
|83
|1
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|49
|1
|Week 18
|@Bills
|7
|3
|32
|1
