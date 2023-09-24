The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the New Mexico State Aggies (2-2). The game has a point total set at 57.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Hawaii ranks 104th in the FBS with 330.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 85th in total defense (375.5 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, New Mexico State ranks 35th in the FBS (461.5 total yards per game) and 102nd on defense (391.8 total yards allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Hawaii vs New Mexico State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawaii -3 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Hawaii vs. New Mexico State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 MWC Betting Trends

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Hawaii has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

This is the first time this season Hawaii is playing as the moneyline favorite.

Hawaii has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rainbow Warriors a 60.0% chance to win.

Bet on Hawaii to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has 1,103 passing yards for Hawaii, completing 62.6% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Johnson, has carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards (28.8 per game).

Tylan Hines has carried the ball 18 times for 50 yards (12.5 per game).

Pofele Ashlock's 362 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 27 receptions and three touchdowns.

Steven McBride has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 242 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Alex Perry has racked up 10 receptions for 105 yards, an average of 26.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Ezra Evaimalo has racked up two sacks to pace the team, while also picking up three TFL and three tackles.

Isaiah Tufaga is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 23 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.

Elijah Palmer has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 15 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.