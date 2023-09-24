Hawaii vs. New Mexico State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 24
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rainbow Warriors are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.
Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 AM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawaii Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawaii (-3)
|58.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Hawaii (-3)
|57.5
|-156
|+130
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Hawaii has covered once in three games with a spread this season.
- New Mexico State has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
