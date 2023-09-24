The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rainbow Warriors are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. New Mexico State matchup in this article.

Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-3) 58.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Hawaii (-3) 57.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Hawaii has covered once in three games with a spread this season.

New Mexico State has won one game against the spread this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

