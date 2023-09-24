The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) host the New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

On offense, Hawaii ranks 106th in the FBS with 330.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 84th in total defense (375.5 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, New Mexico State is compiling 33.0 points per game (53rd-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FBS on defense (28.0 points given up per game).

We have more info below, including how to watch this game on Spectrum Sports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Hawaii New Mexico State 330.3 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.5 (3rd) 375.5 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.8 (121st) 51.8 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.3 (23rd) 278.5 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.3 (52nd) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has recorded 1,103 yards (275.8 ypg) on 107-of-171 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Johnson, has carried the ball 15 times for 115 yards (28.8 per game).

Tylan Hines has carried the ball 18 times for 50 yards (12.5 per game).

Pofele Ashlock has hauled in 27 catches for 362 yards (90.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Steven McBride has caught 20 passes for 242 yards (60.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Alex Perry has a total of 105 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has put up 918 passing yards, or 229.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.6% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 45.5 rushing yards per game.

Star Thomas has run the ball 34 times for 195 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on seven catches for 78 yards.

Ahmonte Watkins has totaled 187 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 252 (63.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times and has three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has eight receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 143 yards (35.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Chris Bellamy's 10 targets have resulted in eight catches for 116 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Hawaii or New Mexico State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.