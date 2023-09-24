The New Mexico State Aggies are expected to win their matchup versus the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 12:00 AM on Sunday, September 24, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Hawaii vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico State (+3) Over (56.5) New Mexico State 31, Hawaii 28

Week 4 MWC Predictions

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rainbow Warriors have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

The Rainbow Warriors have won once against the spread this year.

Two Rainbow Warriors games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

Hawaii games average 59.3 total points per game this season, 2.8 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

New Mexico State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Out of Aggies three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for the New Mexico State this year is 6.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hawaii 23.3 36.8 27.5 28.5 19.0 45.0 New Mexico State 33.0 28.0 44.0 31.0 22.0 25.0

