It'll be the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) versus the New Mexico State Aggies (2-2) in college football play at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Hawaii vs. New Mexico State?

  • Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 AM ET
  • Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • City: Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: New Mexico State 31, Hawaii 28
  • Hawaii is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
  • New Mexico State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Aggies have played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Rainbow Warriors have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New Mexico State (+3)
  • Hawaii has one win against the spread in three games this year.
  • New Mexico State has covered one time against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Aggies have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (55.5)
  • This season, three of Hawaii's four games have gone over Sunday's total of 55.5 points.
  • This season, New Mexico State has played only one game with a combined score over 55.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 56.3 points per game, 0.8 points more than the over/under of 55.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Hawaii

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.3 54.5 61.8
Implied Total AVG 39.7 29 45
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 50.5 44.5 53.5
Implied Total AVG 28.7 26 30
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

