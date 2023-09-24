When the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) match up with the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 7:10 PM ET, J.D. Martinez will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (4-3, 3.20 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 79, or 62.7%, of the 126 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 27-14 record (winning 65.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Giants have won one of four games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.