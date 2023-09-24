Ryan Walker will start for the San Francisco Giants against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 239 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .457 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.257).

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (866 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.210).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-11 with a 5.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Lynn is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Lynn will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In three of his 30 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants L 5-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants W 7-0 Home Clayton Kershaw John Brebbia 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Ryan Walker 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants - Away Lance Lynn -

