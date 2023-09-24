Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +165. The contest's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -200 +165 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 79-47 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 24-12 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-57-10).

The Dodgers have a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 52-28 43-31 23-22 71-37 69-36 25-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.