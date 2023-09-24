Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) taking on the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at 7:10 PM (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (12-11) against the Giants and Ryan Walker (4-3).
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 126 games this season and won 79 (62.7%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles is 27-14 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Los Angeles has scored 866 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz
|September 20
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson
|September 21
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison
|September 22
|Giants
|L 5-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea
|September 23
|Giants
|W 7-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs John Brebbia
|September 24
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Ryan Walker
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson
|September 26
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis
|September 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Chris Flexen
|September 29
|@ Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs TBA
