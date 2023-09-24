Sunday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) taking on the San Francisco Giants (77-78) at 7:10 PM (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (12-11) against the Giants and Ryan Walker (4-3).

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 126 games this season and won 79 (62.7%) of those contests.

Los Angeles is 27-14 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Los Angeles has scored 866 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule