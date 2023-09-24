If you're looking for DeeJay Dallas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Dallas has rushed for seven yards on three carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per carry, and has one catch (one target) for 14 yards.

DeeJay Dallas Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

Reported Injury: Illness

No other running back is on the injury list for the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Dallas 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 3 7 0 2.3 1 1 14 0

Dallas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 2 4 0 1 14 0 Week 2 @Lions 1 3 0 0 0 0

